Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Grows By 1,587.0%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 1,587.0% from the February 11th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ISVLF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. IMPACT Silver has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.