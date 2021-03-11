Short Interest in Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Grows By 1,900.0%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCRTF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

