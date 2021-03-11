Short Interest in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Decreases By 96.9%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the February 11th total of 910,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Maanshan Iron & Steel stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 11,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,075. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30.

About Maanshan Iron & Steel

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot-rolled and cold rolled, and galvanized and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

