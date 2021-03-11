Short Interest in Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Decreases By 90.0%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Magellan Gold stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237. Magellan Gold has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Get Magellan Gold alerts:

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Its flagship property is The Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. It is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.