Short Interest in Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Rises By 922.6%

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 687,200 shares, a growth of 922.6% from the February 11th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAXD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 1,106,307,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,850,500. Max Sound has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Max Sound

Max Sound Corporation sells and licenses products and services based on its patent-pending MAX-D HD Audio Technology for sound recording and playback. The company markets MAX-D technology, which enhances various types of audio, as well as compressed audio and video as used in mp3 files, iPods, Internet, and satellite/terrestrial broadcasting.

