Short Interest in Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Drops By 98.0%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the February 11th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,605,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mydecine Innovations Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. 967,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,759. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39. Mydecine Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

