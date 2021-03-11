Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Drops By 91.2%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the February 11th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MJWNF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 7,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,415. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47. Naked Wines has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $12.50.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.