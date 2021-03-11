Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Expands By 2,412.5%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 2,412.5% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,695,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NIOBF remained flat at $$0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 355,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,440. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

