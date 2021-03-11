Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Expands By 560.0%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NQP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,218. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

