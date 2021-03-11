Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Grows By 2,700.0%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OPHLY stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

