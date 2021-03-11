Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Grows By 750.0%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ONXXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

ONXXF remained flat at $$11.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. Ontex Group has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.