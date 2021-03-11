Short Interest in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Rises By 548.7%

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 455,400 shares, an increase of 548.7% from the February 11th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SFTW stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.39. 10,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $17.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFTW. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $5,095,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 492,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

