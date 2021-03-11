Short Interest in Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Grows By 589.7%

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 589.7% from the February 11th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,817,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Petrogress stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 183,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,892. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Petrogress has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Petrogress Company Profile

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

