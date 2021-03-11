Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Grows By 866.7%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PFIN stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.64. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.

In other P&F Industries news, major shareholder Diamond A. Partners, L.P. sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $27,382.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,520.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $68,505.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,124 shares of company stock worth $425,888 over the last 90 days. 48.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

