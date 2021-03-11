Short Interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Increases By 309.8%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 309.8% from the February 11th total of 800,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.