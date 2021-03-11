Short Interest in Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Increases By 950.0%

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,338,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RCPIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 597,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

