Short Interest in Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Decreases By 88.1%

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the February 11th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SUNC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 43,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,423. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. Suncast Solar Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

About Suncast Solar Energy

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc, provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company's services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services.

