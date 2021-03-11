Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Declines By 99.9%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the February 11th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. WEED has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.68.

In related news, major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 123,739 shares of WEED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $29,697.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,179 shares of company stock worth $42,129.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

