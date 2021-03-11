Short Interest in Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Drops By 82.9%

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the February 11th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WCUI stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Wellness Center USA has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

