Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Increases By 281.8%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 281.8% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EHI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,081. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 470,763 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,350,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

