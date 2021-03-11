Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Drops By 91.3%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the February 11th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,002,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKMR remained flat at $$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.96.

Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

