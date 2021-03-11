ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Reaches $77,771.48

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $77,771.48 and approximately $552.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ShowHand

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

