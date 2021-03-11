SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%.

SIBN traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. 21,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $992.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,153,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,921 shares of company stock worth $2,592,536 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

