SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SI-BONE traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 420,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 259,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,153,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,536 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after acquiring an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163,696 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 362,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,133,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $991.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. On average, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

