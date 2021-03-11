Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 228.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

