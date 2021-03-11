Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 138.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

NYSE SHI opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 809.94 and a beta of 0.79. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.