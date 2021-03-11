Signaturefd LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $919,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

