Signaturefd LLC Purchases 554 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,944,000 after buying an additional 231,623 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,471,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,740,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,282,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,951,000 after acquiring an additional 294,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.