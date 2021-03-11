Signaturefd LLC Sells 576 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.