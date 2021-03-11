Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.88

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.88 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 5061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Several research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 27.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $1,426,000.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

