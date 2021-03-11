Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.81. 54,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. Sika has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

