Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €136.00 ($160.00).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €139.65 ($164.29) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.75. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

