SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,696,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

