Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 5th

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of SFNC opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

