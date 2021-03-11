Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias Sells 10,000 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karen Winifred Colonias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $1,549,309.05.

On Thursday, January 14th, Karen Winifred Colonias sold 5,892 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $601,337.52.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $106.16. 363,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,659. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 127,308 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

