Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 15th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

