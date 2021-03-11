Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 31,877 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,877 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.