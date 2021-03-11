Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $38.82 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 107,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $421.25 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.65. The company has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

