Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,403 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $684.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $759.73 and a 200 day moving average of $744.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.