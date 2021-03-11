Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells $55,305.00 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.