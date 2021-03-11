Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Insiders sold a total of 596,500 shares of company stock worth $22,538,705 in the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 311,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 90.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.26.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

