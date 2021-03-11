Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Up 8.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $33.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skillz traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 22,420,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 7,721,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $26,000,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

