SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.22 Million

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce sales of $167.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.63 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $195.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $653.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.27 million to $683.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $652.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.95 million to $676.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

SLG stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 41.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,260,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

