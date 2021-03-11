Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stake Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $165,057,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

WORK opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -70.17 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $183,832.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,935.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,716 shares of company stock worth $7,898,011. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

