Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/4/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$36.00.

3/4/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$32.00.

3/4/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$38.00.

2/18/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$32.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

