Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,071 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Splunk by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 79,812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

SPLK opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.11. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

