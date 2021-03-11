Slow Capital Inc. Buys 5,274 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $7,943,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $167,932 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

