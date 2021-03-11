Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,120. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

