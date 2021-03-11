Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

