Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 86,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $13,573,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $207.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,734 shares of company stock worth $16,313,238. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

